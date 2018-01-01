Modern Data Entry

Ultra Secure
Data Entry teams will never be able to steal data, even internal ones
Quick Setup
Adding your existing forms is just a case of scanning it in
Link Existing Systems
Automatically export data as CSV, push to databases, SalesForce, and more!
Features
Verification
Instead of manual verification, Velocity handles this automatically by comparing other users submisisons. You can set certain fields to have a higher verification level to ensure accuracy.Sign Up For a Free Trial!
Easy Import
Import forms directly from your Scanner, or manually upload in batch. Images and multi-page PDFs are supported.Sign Up For a Free Trial!
Easy Export
Export data as CSV, Excel, or link to an existing Database or CRM system!Sign Up For a Free Trial!
Move To Paperless
Make your move to paperless seamless, add a link on your form where your clients can fill out the information online, and have it all exported in one place!Sign Up For a Free Trial!
Enterprise
Need to use Velocity behind your Firewall? No promlem, we provide a range of options from a managed AWS instance, to on-premise installations. Contact us for a quote!Contact Us
Customer Support
Our Support Team is always on hand to help you with any problems, we can help you set up your form for optimum accuracy for free!Sign Up For a Free Trial!
Pricing
Simple pricing options for all use cases
Free Trial
£ 0 /Mo
- Data Entry Seats1
- We host on our servers
- Phone and Email Support
- Add Extra Seat For £49 /mo
Business
£ 49 / seat / Mo
- Max Data Entry Seats100
- We host on our servers
- 99.9% SLA
- Phone and Email Support
- Hourly Backups
- Outsource at £0.05 per field
Enterprise
Contact Us
- Data Entry SeatsUnlimited
- Host behind your firewall
- Dedicated Account Manager
- Priority Phone and Email Support
- Assisted On-Site Setup
- On-Site Training